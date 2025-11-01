AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 867.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $789.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $773.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

