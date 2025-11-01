Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

