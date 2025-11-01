Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $257.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.