Amalgamated Bank Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

