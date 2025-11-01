Atria Investments Inc Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.59.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

