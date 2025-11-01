Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

DSI opened at $129.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

