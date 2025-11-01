AMG National Trust Bank Sells 11,132 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Xylem by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in Xylem by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Xylem by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $154.27.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

In other Xylem news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

