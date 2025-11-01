AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $554,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $201.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.99 and a 12-month high of $204.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.24.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.