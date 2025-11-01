Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Datadog by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Datadog by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $162.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.18, a P/E/G ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total value of $6,259,179.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,245,301.90. The trade was a 8.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,727,948.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $82,323,807.30. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,491,232 shares of company stock worth $202,944,249 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

