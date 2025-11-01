CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Stock Position Lowered by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $152.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

