Haven Private LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Haven Private LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VV opened at $315.54 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $318.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

