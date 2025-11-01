Haven Private LLC Invests $278,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Haven Private LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 140.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.3%

GWW stock opened at $978.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $979.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,015.87.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,053.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.