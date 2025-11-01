Integrity Alliance LLC. Acquires 1,224 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 114,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 91,268.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 137,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 136,903 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT opened at $33.04 on Friday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

