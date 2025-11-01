Haven Private LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 35,550.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 478.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

SAN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.90%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0956 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 263.0%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 20.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

