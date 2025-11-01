iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,219 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtus Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

