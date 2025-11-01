Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

