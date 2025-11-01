Keybank National Association OH Has $5.06 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $139.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.