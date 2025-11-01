Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,283 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. Compass Point cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.95.

Shares of FI opened at $66.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

