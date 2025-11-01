Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 13,672 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,148 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,881 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

