Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 794 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Equifax by 1,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $6,461,324.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,032,047.40. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,634.16. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $211.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $281.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

