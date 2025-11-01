Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $240,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after acquiring an additional 313,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.67.

SNPS opened at $453.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

