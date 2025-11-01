Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 196,885 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 316.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

