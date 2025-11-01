AMG National Trust Bank Sells 250 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 261.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 315.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 113.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $233.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.27.

ALL stock opened at $191.71 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.56 and a 200 day moving average of $201.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

