Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11,200.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus set a $172.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ATO opened at $171.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.53. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

