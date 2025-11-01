Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

