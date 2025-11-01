Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,906,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,248,000 after acquiring an additional 102,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105,027 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 979,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 61.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,115,000 after buying an additional 295,738 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $107,498,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $199.69 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 243.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.Chart Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.