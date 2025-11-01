Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Stake Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

DFAE stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

