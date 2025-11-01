Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 162.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,294,000 after buying an additional 1,326,113 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $72,063,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,373,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,590,000 after purchasing an additional 632,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 105.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.