Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,817,000 after acquiring an additional 56,273 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 289.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $480.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.90, for a total value of $269,669.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,168,399.80. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,817 shares of company stock valued at $911,315. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

