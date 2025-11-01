SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $368.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.