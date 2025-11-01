Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $172.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.11 and its 200-day moving average is $166.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

