Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 166 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 44,818 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 21.3%

Shares of ICVT opened at $103.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

