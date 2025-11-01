Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,325,040 shares of company stock worth $611,632,257. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

