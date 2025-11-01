Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 755,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Ford Motor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 7,264,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,125 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.13 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

