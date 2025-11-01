Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,643 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.17% of Albertsons Companies worth $20,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,107.25. The trade was a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Albertsons Companies Stock Performance
NYSE ACI opened at $17.66 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 35.50%.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
