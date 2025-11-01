Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,942,000 after buying an additional 424,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $109,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after buying an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,907,000 after purchasing an additional 319,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,873,972.60. This represents a 20.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 43,319 shares of company stock valued at $17,764,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $438.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.73. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $449.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

