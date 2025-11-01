DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $281.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.68. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

