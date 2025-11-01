Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $90.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

