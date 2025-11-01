Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $124.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.