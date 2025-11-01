Balentine LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.