The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 69.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 239.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 289.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $112.64 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.