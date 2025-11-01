Savvy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Savvy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

FIXD stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

