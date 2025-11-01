Visa Inc. $V Stake Cut by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $341.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.31. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.19 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $625.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

