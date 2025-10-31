UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,518,000 after purchasing an additional 950,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,736,000 after purchasing an additional 847,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.0%

UNH stock opened at $344.57 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $312.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

