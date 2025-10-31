Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Raised by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.96 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.03.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

