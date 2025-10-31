Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SCHD opened at $26.68 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

