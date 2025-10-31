Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $4.67 Million Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 2.3% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $245.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.