Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IBM opened at $310.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $319.35.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

