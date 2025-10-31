Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 129.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 147.1% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,075.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,086.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $918.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.57.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.857 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank Degroof cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

