AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $153,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

VOO stock opened at $625.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

